Two people killed, one critically injured, in Bradford collision

Two people died in a two-vehicle collision, and one was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Emergency crews arrived at the crash scene on County Road 27 north of Highway 9 late Thursday morning.

Fire crews extinguished flames that erupted and overwhelmed one of the involved vehicles.

"Two people in one of the vehicles were pronounced deceased at the scene," police stated in a release. They are notifying the victim's families.

South Simcoe Police closed the area in both directions between Lines 2 and 3 for several hours.

The cause of the deadly crash is under investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage of the deadly crash.