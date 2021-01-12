North Bay Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people for violating gathering restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police received a report Jan. 7 about a gathering at a residence on Lavigne Road in East Ferris Township.

"Police attended and found several people from separate residences present," the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

"Officers had been investigating an unrelated incident that took place in November 2020 at the same residence. The investigation revealed that a resident was not abiding by the restrictions by having too many people in the home. "

A 46-year-old has been charged with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020. The accused was issued a ticket with a fine of $880. The maximum fine under the Act is $100,000 or one year in jail.

An 18-year-old has also been charged with the same offence, stemming from the November investigation. They have been issued a summons to attend Provincial Offences Court in North Bay on March 5.