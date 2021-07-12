Two people nearly hit by vehicle in Cambridge, believed to be intentional: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating after two people were allegedly nearly hit by a vehicle in Cambridge.

In a news release, officials said the incident happened in the area of Southwood Drive and St. Andrew Street around 9:10 p.m. Saturday. According to police, two people were almost intentionally hit by someone driving a silver Acura TSX.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Officers found the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed. Police said they stopped the chase in the interest of public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.