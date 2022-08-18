Two people, one horse injured following Elgin County crash
OPP in Elgin County are on scene of a crash involving an electric bike and a pickup truck hauling a livestock trailer.
According to police, two people and one horse were injured in the crash that happened just after 7 a.m. at a Lyons Line, Malahide Township address
Police say an electric bike similar to a motorcycle collided with the truck at the intersection of Lyons Line and Whittaker Road. The pickup truck left rolled over and collided with a hdyro pole. The horse escaped the trailer and was later located on the roadway.
The driver of the electric bike suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injures and was transported to hospital for treatment. The horse also received minor injuries.
Lyons Line is currently closed at Whittaker Road and police expect it to last until about 4 p.m.
-
Sherwood Park man charged after police seize GHB, meth, cocaine, and fentanylA Sherwood Park man has been charged after the seizure of a large amount of drugs.
-
Youth production hits stage thanks to Brockville non-profit, local writersA unique musical is set to take the stage in Brockville this weekend, put on by local youth. It’s all thanks to a program aimed to get young people interested and involved with the arts.
-
Edmonton building Canada's largest rooftop solar arrayEdmonton will soon be home to the largest rooftop solar array in the country.
-
Inmate dies while in custody at Stony MountainAn inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution died while in custody.
-
$39 million wastewater treatment plant to benefit four Manitoba communitiesA new wastewater treatment is in the works for rural Manitoba that will service four communities in the southeastern part of the province.
-
Horizon ups its recruitment game, says it’s paying off with 1,300 recruits in five monthsNew Brunswick’s largest health authority is touting big recruitment numbers, saying its focus on attracting and hiring more healthcare workers, using a variety of incentives, is finally paying off.
-
Second case of monkeypox found in GuelphA second case of monkeypox has been reported in the City of Guelph.
-
Officer charged after crashing into OPP cruiserA Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer with the Wellington County detachment has been charged with following too closely after they crashed into a marked OPP cruiser while responding to a call for service.
-
Highway 11 northbound closed due to serious collisionOPP said northbound lanes will be closed at County Road 169 until further notice.