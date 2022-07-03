Two people perish in Caledon house fire

Two people died in a house fire in Caledon on Canada Day.

Firefighters were called to a home on Mountainview Road near Highway 9 at 6:40 a.m. on Friday, July 1, to find the residence fully engulfed in flames.

According to Caledon OPP, nearby residents were evacuated as crews extinguished the blaze. Two victims were later found inside the home.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is attending, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.