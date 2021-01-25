Police are investigating after two people allegedly identified themselves as police officers to get into a Kitchener apartment building.

According to a news release, someone called police to report suspicious people at the building on Belmont Avenue West on Sunday at around 8:35 p.m.

Two males reportedly went to the apartment complex, which was secured, and identified themselves as police officers to get inside.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them as they continue to investigate.

Officials are reminding the community that Waterloo Regional Police Service officers carry self-identification and will have a badge and ID card. Residents can ask for this identification when it's safe and reasonable to do so.