Two people rescued after float plane crash on Lake Simcoe

Emergency crews are investigating after a float plane crashed on Lake Simcoe Monday evening.

Paramedics said the crash happened near Ramara Township just after 5 pm.

Two people, a man and a woman, were in the plane at the time. One was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the second was uninjured.

Eyewitnesses told CTV News that the crash happened as the plane was taking off from the lake.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is now taking over the investigation.