Two people rescued following fire at downtown Toronto condo building

Toronto fire said two people have been rescued from a downtown Toronto condo building after a blaze broke out Wednesday morning.

Officials said the two-alarm fire started inside a 10th floor unit of the 15-storey Toronto Community Housing building at Jarvis and Wellesley streets.

The two individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital for smoke inhalation.

“The crews were able to get up to the 10th floor very quickly, knock down that fire, and remove and rescue those two occupants," Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told CP24.

While the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, police said no full-scale evacuation of the residential building was required.

Jessop said an investigation into the origin of the fire is underway.