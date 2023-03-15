Two people rescued following fire at downtown Toronto condo building
Toronto fire said two people have been rescued from a downtown Toronto condo building after a blaze broke out Wednesday morning.
Officials said the two-alarm fire started inside a 10th floor unit of the 15-storey Toronto Community Housing building at Jarvis and Wellesley streets.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The two individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital for smoke inhalation.
“The crews were able to get up to the 10th floor very quickly, knock down that fire, and remove and rescue those two occupants," Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told CP24.
While the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, police said no full-scale evacuation of the residential building was required.
Jessop said an investigation into the origin of the fire is underway.
-
“I think we can let my girl rest in peace now”: N.B. mother applauds recommendations from review into daughter’s death within Saint John hospital’s psychiatric unitA New Brunswick mother says jurors were “brilliant” with recommendations offered Wednesday at the end of a coroner’s inquest, examining the circumstances of her daughter’s death inside a hospital psychiatric unit.
-
'I love acting': 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series‘I love acting’: 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
-
'Deeply troubling': Labour groups concerned over review of apprentice wagesLabour groups are raising concerns about the province's review of apprentice wages.
-
188 members of the Guelph Police Service made at least $100K in 2022A report heading to the Guelph Police Services Board on Thursday indicates 188 members of the Guelph Police Service made at least $100,000 in 2022.
-
New North Bay by-law bars people from feeding pigeons; council cites health, property damage concerns from the birdsA new city by-law in North Bay bars people from feeding pigeons.
-
International big-game hunters pay to hunt year-round in AlbertaThe Minister's Special Licence program auctions off 12 licences to non-resident and resident hunters annually. This year, it took off restrictions on when those permits can be used.
-
Two separate fires in Hamilton, Ont. cause $1.5M worth of damageCrews responded to two separate fires in Hamilton, Ont. Wednesday afternoon that left one person critically injured and caused a combined $1.5 million worth of damage.
-
Sault-area nursing homes involved in COVID-19 studyA group of researchers are working on a means of detecting COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes before they occur.
-
Man allegedly committed indecent act in Kitchener storeWaterloo regional police are investigating after a man allegedly committed an indecent act in a Kitchener store.