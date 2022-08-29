Two people rescued from water after car plunges into ravine in Bayham, Ont.
Two people had to be rescued from their car after it plunged into a ravine and was submerged in water in Elgin County over the weekend.
According to a press release from Elgin County OPP, police, fire crews and EMS responded to a report of a single vehicle collision at a Tunnel Line address, in Bayham.
Police say that a 27-year-old driver from Mississauga and a 27-year-old passenger, also from Mississauga, were travelling west on Tunnel Line when the driver lost control of the car. As a result, the car entered a ravine and became submerged in water.
First responders arrived on scene and safely rescued both individuals.
They were transported to hospital out of precaution.
Police say that the driver of the car has since been charged with careless driving.
