Two people rushed to hospital following fire at Parkdale apartment building

Two people were rushed to hospital following a fire in Toronto’s west end late Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out shortly before 5 p.m. at an apartment building in Parkdale at 157 Jameson Ave., which is north of King Street West.

Toronto fire said when firefighters arrived at the scene they were met with heavy, black smoke inside a fourth-floor unit. Crews located and rescued three occupants, they said in a tweet.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported an adult female and an adult male to the hospital. The woman is listed in “critical life-threatening condition,” they said, while the man’s injuries are serious, but non-life threatening.

The fire is now out.

In an update, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said crews are now working to clear the building of any residual smoke and that the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

Shelter buses have been ordered for any displaced residents.

Motorists should note that Jameson is currently blocked for emergency vehicles.

More to come. This is a developing story.