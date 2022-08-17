Two people rushed to hospital following two separate collisions in Brampton

Two people have been rushed to the hospital following two separate collisions in Brampton Wednesday afternoon.

The first crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Clarke Boulevard and Central Parkway Drive.

According to Peel Regional Police, the drivers of a scooter and a vehicle collided.

Paramedics rushed a woman who was operating the scooter to a trauma centre. Peel police say she is is in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Clarke Boulevard from Braemar to Central Parkway drives was temporarily closed as police investigated, but has since reopened.

The second collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Williams Parkway and McLaughlin Road.

In this case, police said the crash involved the drivers of an e-bike and a vehicle.

A male operating the e-bike was rushed to a trauma centre by ambulance. There is no immediate word on his condition.

McLaughlin Road at Williams Parkway is currently closed in both directions as police investigate.

In both cases, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police are advising motorists in both areas to use alternate routes.