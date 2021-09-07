iHeartRadio

Two people rushed to trauma centre after crash in Etobicoke: paramedics

Toronto police respond to a crash in Etobicoke Monday morning. (CTV News Toronto/Kenneth Enlow)

Toronto paramedics say they are transporting two people to a trauma centre after a car collided with a transport truck in Etobicoke early Tuesday morning.

It happened near Horner Avenue and Brown’s Line at 6:34 a.m., police said.

A male and female occupant of the vehicle were transported to a trauma centre via emergency run in stable condition following the crash, according to Toronto paramedics.

Toronto police traffic services is headed to the scene to investigate the collision, police said.

A road closure in the area is expected. People are asked to consider alternate routes. 

