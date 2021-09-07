Two people rushed to trauma centre after crash in Etobicoke: paramedics
Toronto paramedics say they are transporting two people to a trauma centre after a car collided with a transport truck in Etobicoke early Tuesday morning.
It happened near Horner Avenue and Brown’s Line at 6:34 a.m., police said.
A male and female occupant of the vehicle were transported to a trauma centre via emergency run in stable condition following the crash, according to Toronto paramedics.
Toronto police traffic services is headed to the scene to investigate the collision, police said.
A road closure in the area is expected. People are asked to consider alternate routes.
COLLISION:
Horner Av + Brown's Ln
* 6:34 am *
- Car and transport truck crash
- Injuries appear serious
- Woman being taken to hospital
- Emergency run
- Man also being transported to hospital
- Expect a road closure
- Consider alternate routes#GO1708062
^dh pic.twitter.com/5VFFBiVQiE
-
Delayed start for new secondary school in BarrieThe Simcoe County District School Board said final occupancy approval was not obtained in time for a Tuesday opening at a new secondary school in Barrie.
-
Alberta reports 4,903 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths since FridayAlberta now has more than 15,000 active COVID-19 cases and 600 patients in hospital with the disease.
-
One injured in south-end crash involving police cruiserEmergency crews are at the scene of a collision involving an Ottawa police cruiser and another vehicle in the south end.
-
Reminder: Here's a list of places where you'll need a COVID-19 vaccine card in B.C.Ahead of the official launch of B.C.'s vaccine card program, the province unveiled a first look Tuesday at what the card will look like and how residents can get it.
-
-
Ontario's top doctor says 'actions' can be taken in light of controversial social media posts by acting medical officerAmid renewed calls for the appointment of a local acting medical officer of health to be dismissed due to controversial social media posts, Ontario’s top doctor says there are “actions” he can take if he feels like a region isn’t taking the proper precautions against COVID-19.
-
Murder charges laid in fatal Sask. First Nation shootingMelfort RCMP have charged the suspect in a fatal shooting at a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
'We don’t want you in here': small business refusing fully vaccinated customersA small shop selling beads and herbal medicines in Windsor Ont., is asking customers if they’re vaccinated, before allowing them to shop.
-
7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Sask. continues to climb to new heightsSaskatchewan’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases reached a new high on Tuesday, breaking the record set just one day ago.