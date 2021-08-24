iHeartRadio

Two people rushed to trauma centre after serious crash on Highway 407

image.jpg

Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre after a serious crash on Highway 407.

The crash happened Tuesday evening on Highway 407 in the westbound lanes near Mavis Road. 

Peel paramedics said two people have life-threatening injuries. 

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

More to come.

12