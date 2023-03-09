One person airlifted to hospital following two vehicle crash
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash near Walkerton, Ont.
According to OPP, the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Road 3 and Cargill Road at around 8:45 a.m. Thursday.
Police have confirmed that one driver was airlifted to a London hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for several hours Thursday, but has since re-opened to traffic.
