Two people sent to hospital after Huron County crash


Two people were sent to hospital after a crash in Huron County on April 17, 2023. (Source: Huron County OPP)

A section of Highway 4/London Road in Huron County has reopened following a two-vehicle crash.

According to police, a vehicle waiting to turn was rear ended by an approaching vehicle.

Injuries were determined to be non-life-threatning and charges are pending against one of the drivers.

— With files from CTV News London's Scott Miller

