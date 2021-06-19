Two people sent to hospital following collision in Haliburton

Two people have been sent to hospital following what officers are calling a serious collision in Haliburton Highlands.

According to OPP, the single-vehicle collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday on Gregory Lane. Officers say an off-road vehicle struck a tree.

As a result, two passengers were sent to hospital. One of these people was later transported to a Toronto-area trauma center with what police call serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP have issued the driver of the vehicle a three-day licence suspension after a roadside screening test for impairment registered a 'warn' range.

With more of these vehicles on the road this time of year, officers are reminding the public to follow basic safety tips, including always having an emergency kit and never being impaired behind the wheel.