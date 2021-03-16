A collision in Rexdale Tuesday evening sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.

It happened near Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard just after 8 p.m., according to police. Officers on scene said that one vehicle struck a pole and a van burst into flames.

Speaking to CP24, Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported two people to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

No other information has been released about the injured parties. It’s also unclear what caused the crash.

Road closures are in effect as Toronto Hydro crews work to repair the pole, police said.

