Two people sentenced in relation to Six Nations triple homicide
Two people who pleaded guilty to charges related to a triple homicide on Six Nations of the Grand River Territory have now been sentenced.
The bodies of Melissa Miller, Alan Porter, and Michael Jamieson were found in a truck near Oneida Nation of the Thames in November of 2018.
Nicholas Shipman, who was originally charged with three counts of second degree murder, pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter. He has received a sentence of 18 years.
Jamie Beaver, who was originally charged with one count of second degree murder in Miller's death, pleaded guilty to aggravated assaulted. She was sentenced to time served and a three year peace bond.
The trial of Thomas Bomberry, who was charged with second degree murder in two of the deaths, began in Hamilton last month. It was forced to be put on pause as Bomberry looks for a new lawyer.
-
'It's heartwarming': Indoor powwow brings hundreds together for MMIWG2SA powwow in the Winnipeg's North End on Saturday was the first one to be held indoors since the pandemic started two years ago.
-
'Leave us alone': Beltline residents beg protesters to stop disrupting their communityBeltline residents and businesses are pushing back against what they call "disgusting" weekly protests in their community.
-
-
New online platform aims to help Sask. rural landowners prevent trespassersThe Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has joined tech start-up SaskLander to help rural land owners manage their properties to reduce unsolicited trespassers through an online platform.
-
The London Bridal Expo is back at the RBC Place in London, Ont.London Bridal Expo was back at the RBC Place in London, Saturday.
-
Man seriously injured in Toronto shootingA shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood has left one man with serious injuries.
-
'People want to give': Ukrainian solidarity march goes through GuelphResidents in Guelph marched from city hall to Fixed Gear Brewing Co. on Saturday, many carrying Ukrainian flags, in a sign of support for the people of Ukraine.
-
Families turn to Staycation for March breakStudents across Simcoe County are exchanging their books for skis and snowboards.
-
Calgary restaurants hold hiring fair in effort to bounce back from pandemic strugglesThe COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered Alberta small businesses and resulted in significant labour shortages, but Calgary restaurants are hoping to rebound after two years of uncertainty.