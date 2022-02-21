iHeartRadio

Two people seriously hurt in snow machine collision in Sudbury

Members of the public are being asked to avoid Mountain Street in Sudbury as Greater Sudbury Police deal with an ongoing incident. (File)

Greater Sudbury Police Service responded to a snow machine collision late Saturday that sent two people to hospital.

Police and emergency services were called around 10 p.m. Saturday to respond to the collision on a Sudbury Trail Plan trail north of Kukagami Lake Road.

"Operator and passenger were ejected from snowmobile and sustained life-threatening injuries and taken to HSN," police said in a tweet Monday.

Police are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to contact them. 

12