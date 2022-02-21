Two people seriously hurt in snow machine collision in Sudbury

Greater Sudbury Police Service responded to a snow machine collision late Saturday that sent two people to hospital.

Police and emergency services were called around 10 p.m. Saturday to respond to the collision on a Sudbury Trail Plan trail north of Kukagami Lake Road.

"Operator and passenger were ejected from snowmobile and sustained life-threatening injuries and taken to HSN," police said in a tweet Monday.

Police are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to contact them.