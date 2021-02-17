Provincial police say two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Wellington Road 17 east of Alma at around 6:45 a.m. Police say a pick-up truck collided with two other vehicles.

Two drivers were hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The third driver wasn't injured.

The road was closed for the investigation but reopened at around 10 a.m.

A 21-year-old man from Mulmar Township has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm, operating a vehicle without insurance and improper tires.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.