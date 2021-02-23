The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an apparent random assault at a downtown bus shelter that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries Monday night.

Officers were called to a transit shelter in the area of Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street at approximately 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman had been seriously assaulted. Emergency first aid was given, and the pair were taken to hospital in unstable condition. They were later upgraded to stable condition.

Police said the two victims do not appear to be related, and the attacker and victims were not known to each other.

They add based on the information provided early on in the investigation, a weapon was used in the assault.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.