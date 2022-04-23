Two people seriously injured in second crash on Highway 416 Saturday
Ottawa paramedics say two people were taken to hospital following a crash on Highway 416 near West Hunt Club Road early Saturday afternoon.
It was the second major crash of the day on the 416 after a tractor-trailer carrying milk rolled over south of Roger Stevens Drive early Saturday morning.
Paramedics say they were called to the single-vehicle crash just after 12:30 p.m. Both patients were in serious but stable condition. No other details about them were available.
Ottawa firefighters had to remove the roof of the vehicle to free one person who was trapped.
All southbound lanes were briefly closed at West Hunt Club, but lanes have since reopened.
@OttFire Firefighters began the extrication process at 12:50 & had to remove the entire roof of the vehicle. At 12:57, 7 minutes later, the trapped occupant was safely extricated from the vehicle & transferred into the care of @OttawaParamedic. 2/2 #OttNews pic.twitter.com/KZ09LmguJZ— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) April 23, 2022
