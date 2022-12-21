iHeartRadio

Two people seriously injured on a snowmobile near Hanmer


Greater Sudbury Police Services headquarters. (Amanda Hicks/CTV News)

Two people have been taken to Health Sciences North with serious injuries following a snowmobile crash north of Hanmer on Wednesday.

Greater Sudbury Police tweeted that emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash this afternoon.

“Confirm two people involved and injuries are serious to life-threatening,” police said.

“Both driver and passenger of snowmobile being transported to HSN.”

This story will be updated when more information comes available. 

