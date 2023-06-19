Two people shot and killed on Manitoulin Island, third airlifted to hospital

While community officials have not commented, CTV News Northern Ontario has confirmed two people were shot and killed in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island on Sunday.

CTV reporter Ian Campbell confirmed with local politicians and residents that in addition to the deaths, a third person was airlifted to hospital via Ornge ambulance.

UCCM Anishnaabe Police and Ontario Provincial Police arrested three people who are being held on various charges, Campbell reported.

A community lockdown was lifted in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island on Monday morning.

"As Wiikwemkoong leadership continues to work with police on the investigation into the overnight incident in Wiikwemkoong, we ask all community members to please refer to Wiikwemkoong’s official social media pages for information and updates," Chief Rachel Manitowabi said in a statement Monday.

Manitowabi also directed media to stay away and not take photos and asked resident to not to do media interviews or post photos on social media.

In a post later Monday, Manitowbi said residents should expect police to be active in the community over the next few days as "police will be focusing their investigation at different locations in Wiikwemkoong."

"As part of the investigation, officers will be knocking on doors and their work may include use of the canine unit and drone. Officers will be in green tactical uniforms."

Word something happened emerged Sunday in a social media post.

"Community advisement active incident occurring in Wiikwemkoong," a post on the community’s Facebook page said Sunday evening.

"We are recommending everyone to stay inside and lock your doors until we are able to advise with a further update."

While still not explaining what happened, an update at 6:07 a.m. Monday said the crisis was over.

"The community-wide lockdown has been lifted," the post said. "It is safe to go outdoors … We will continue to provide updates as they become available."