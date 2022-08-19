Two people stabbed outside restaurant, man charged: N.B. RCMP

A man from Six Roads, N.B., has been charged after he allegedly stabbed two people outside a restaurant.

RCMP and ambulance crews responded to a report of an assault with a weapon around 11 p.m. Tuesday outside a restaurant on JD Gauthier Boulevard in Shippagan.

When police arrived they found two people with stab wounds.

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police say the other victim, also a 41-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene.

Police identified and arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the assault later that evening.

Jason Wayne Mcmahon appeared in Bathurst provincial court on Wednesday and was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Mcmahon was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to court for a bail hearing on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.