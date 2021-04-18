Two people suffer serious injuries in collision involving a dirt bike in Ottawa's west end

Two people are being treated for serious injuries after Ottawa police say a dirt bike was struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Franktown Road, between Conley Road and Dwyer Hill Road, at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa a dirt bike being driven by two people was struck by a vehicle.

One person was transported to CHEO with serious injuries, while the other person was taken to Carleton Place Hospital.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.