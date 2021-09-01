iHeartRadio

Two people suffer serious injuries in motorcycle crash in the Ottawa Valley

Two people suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in the Ottawa Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Beachburg Road in Whitewater Region at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The OPP says the preliminary investigation shows the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the bike while travelling westbound.

The driver, a 52-year-old man from North Bay and the passenger, a 37-year-old woman from Nipissing First Nation, were transported to hospital by land ambulance with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

