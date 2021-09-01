Two people suffer serious injuries in motorcycle crash in the Ottawa Valley
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Two people suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in the Ottawa Valley.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Beachburg Road in Whitewater Region at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The OPP says the preliminary investigation shows the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the bike while travelling westbound.
The driver, a 52-year-old man from North Bay and the passenger, a 37-year-old woman from Nipissing First Nation, were transported to hospital by land ambulance with serious injuries.
Police continue to investigate.
-
Efforts underway to recruit hundreds of mine workers in the Timmins areaThe Mining Industry Human Resource Council says Canada's mining sector will experience a great need for workers in the next few years, especially those skilled in the trades.
-
New Calgary cemetery Prairie Sky to offer green burial optionCalgary has a new cemetery that offers people the opportunity to help save the planet even after they've left it.
-
Case of missing woman taken over by Langley RCMP's serious crimes investigatorsThe case of a woman reported missing in Langley late last month is now being investigated by members of the local RCMP detachment's serious crimes division.
-
WECHU’s 'Destination Vaccination' bus on the move ThursdayThe Windsor Essex County Health Unit’s 'Destination Vaccination' bus will be rolling around Essex County this week with stops in Leamington and Windsor.
-
Police investigate three arson fires in OsgoodeThe Ottawa Police Arson Unit is appealing for the public's help after three arson fires in Osgoode overnight.
-
Texas man receiving calls about COVID-19 vaccines in southwestern OntarioA public health unit in southwestern Ontario is apologizing to a gentleman in Texas who was inundated with calls about COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Ontario lifts class size, distancing requirements in indoor post-secondary classroomsOntario has issued new guidance for post-secondary institutions that lifts distancing and capacity rules for most classrooms.
-
Ontario should prevent the 'hack' that hit Quebec's vaccine passport app, expert warnsOntario’s vaccine passport app should learn from an episode in Quebec where some people created their own QR codes and spoofed the identity of several Quebec politicians, says a Toronto cybersecurity expert.
-
Former N.S. PC candidate placed on administrative leave from library CEO job following 'serious allegation'The South Shore Public Libraries board of directors says Troy Myers, CEO and chief librarian, has been placed on administrative leave after the board was made aware of a ‘sexual misconduct’ allegation against him.