Two people taken to hospital after Brampton collision

A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton.

It happened at Steeles and Polonia avenues just after 9 p.m., Peel Regional Police said.  

One person was transported to a trauma centre while another was transported to a local hospital, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision.

 A stretch of Steeles Avenue is closed in the area as police investigate.

