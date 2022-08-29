Two people taken to hospital after Brampton collision

Two people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton.

It happened at Steeles and Polonia avenues just after 9 p.m., Peel Regional Police said.

One person was transported to a trauma centre while another was transported to a local hospital, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision.

A stretch of Steeles Avenue is closed in the area as police investigate.