Two people taken to hospital after collision involving TTC vehicle in Etobicoke
Two people have been transported to hospital, one of them with serious injuries, after a collision involving a TTC vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke.
It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the expressway between Islington Avenue and Royal York Road.
Toronto Fire said three vehicles were involved, one of them a TTC bus, and that a female was found unconscious.
One person was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries while the other was transported to a local hospital, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Images from the scene showed a city bus with a smashed front windshield and at least one other vehicle with extensive damage.
There are no details so far about how the collision occurred.
COLLISION:
Gardiner Xwy W + Park Lawn Rd
7:14pm
- W/B lanes
- Reports that a TTC bus and 2 vehicles involved
- Unknown injuries
- Police are on the way
- Expect traffic delays in the area#GO2457845
^lb
-
-
Young Sudburian donates socks to the Samaritan CentreIn less than two months, the Samaritan Centre in Greater Sudbury will host its annual Coldest Night of the Year walk to raise funds for their work.
-
Strong storms will clash with 'Arctic air' over the holidays, officials warnBritish Columbia residents are being urged to prepare for extremely cold temperatures, power outages and slick streets as a series of winter storm and freezing rain warnings covered most of the province.
-
City of London passes 2022 budgetLondon City Council approved the 2022 municipal budget without any changes since deliberations earlier this month.
-
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits remote part of AlaskaA moderate earthquake struck a remote part of Alaska Tuesday but people in Anchorage felt shaking. There were no immediate reports of damage.
-
Employee at Club Regent Casino tests positive for COVID-19Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) says two employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week – one of which was working at the Club Regent Casino.
-
AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID-19 surgeThe NHL is not sending players to the Beijing Olympics over concerns that the pandemic will disrupt the league's ability to complete a full season.
-
'Everyone feels really numb': Manitoba business call for help amid new restrictionsBusinesses in Manitoba are feeling the pinch as another round of pandemic restrictions have gone into effect.
-
Farhi Holdings acquires the former Greyhound bus terminal in LondonThe ubiquitous Farhi Holdings sign has not yet been mounted on the exterior, but another prominent building has been purchased by downtown London’s largest landlord.