Two people taken to hospital after collision involving TTC vehicle in Etobicoke

Emergency crews respond to a collision on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke Tuesday December 21, 2021. (CP24)

Two people have been transported to hospital, one of them with serious injuries, after a collision involving a TTC vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the expressway between Islington Avenue and Royal York Road.

Toronto Fire said three vehicles were involved, one of them a TTC bus, and that a female was found unconscious.

One person was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries while the other was transported to a local hospital, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Images from the scene showed a city bus with a smashed front windshield and at least one other vehicle with extensive damage.

There are no details so far about how the collision occurred.

