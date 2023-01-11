iHeartRadio

Two people taken to hospital after crash in Amherstburg


Two vehicles were removed after a crash at Howard (County Road 9) and Alma in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

A section of Howard Avenue in Amherstburg has reopened after a collision.

Windsor police with the Amherstburg detachment responded to the crash on Howard (County Rd 9) between Texas Road and Alma at 6:51 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

