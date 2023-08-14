iHeartRadio

Two people taken to hospital after crash south of Listowel


File photo. (CTV News)

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on Road 147 at Line 75 in North Perth.

Ontario Provincial Police tweeted about the collision at 11:24 a.m. Monday.

Road 147 is closed between Line 72 and Line 78. Line 75 is closed between Road 154 and Road 140.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

