Two people taken to hospital after motorcycle, police car collided in Etobicoke

Two people have been seriously injured in a collision involving a police car in Etobicoke.

Police say a cruiser collided with a motorcycle in the area of Sixth Street and Birmingham Street, north of Lake Shore Boulevard West, just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Toronto paramedics say a woman in her 30s and another person were transported to trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two victims were both from the motorcycle. There are no injuries to the police officers.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

There is no word if the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate.

COLLISION:

Sixth St + Birmingham St

7:49pm

- police car and a motorcycle involved

- man and woman transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries

- no officers injured

- expect road closures in the area @TTCnotices

- consider alternate routes of travel#GO885793

^lb