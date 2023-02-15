Two teens taken to hospital after stabbing in Guelph

Guelph police say two teens have been transported to hospital and two more have been arrested after a stabbing outside a restaurant in Bullfrog Plaza at the intersection of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.

The incident prompted four schools in the area to go into hold and secure and another, John F. Ross Collegiate, to be placed in lockdown.

Police say they were called the area around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the four male teens involved had been inside a Mediterranean restaurant. They left through the front and the altercation happened outside the business.

One teen was taken to an out-of-region hospital, while the other was transported to a local hospital. Police said both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Guelph police spokesperson Scott Tracey said officers visited John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute as part of the investigation

Edward Johnson Public School, Holy Rosary Catholic School, John Galt Public School and Ottawa Crescent Public School were placed in a hold and secure until around 2 p.m. when the two suspects were taken into custody.

“We understand parents are concerned, as we are as a police service when these types of things happen, and that’s why these measures are in place, certainly when there is an incident like this that we think could pose a threat to the school communities,” Tracey said. “We work with our partners in the school board to implement those measures immediately, and that’s what happened today.”

Officers cleared the scene around 3:30 p.m.

Police say charges are pending.

Tracey couldn’t confirm if the teens knew each other or if this is being investigated as a targeted incident, but said police are not looking for any other suspects.

