Two people taken to hospital following two-alarm fire in East York
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joanna Lavoie
Two people sustained minor injuries in an overnight fire in East York.
The two-alarm fire broke out on the third floor of a low-rise apartment building in the Broadview North area, at 39 Torrens Ave., which is just east of Broadview Avenue and south of O’Connor Drive.
Paramedics said they transported a male patient to St. Michael’s Hospital and a female patient to Michael Garron Hospital.
Toronto police said a “few individuals” had smoke inhalation.
A TTC bus was brought in for a couple of hours to shelter residents impacted by the fire.
More to come. This is a developing story.
