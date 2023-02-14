Two people transported to hospital after armed home invasion in Simcoe

Norfolk County OPP are looking for three people who allegedly forced their way into a Simcoe home armed with handguns and assaulted two people inside.

In a video posted to social media, Const. Ed Sanchuk said officers responded to an address on Highland Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, after assaulting two people inside the home, the three suspects fled in an SUV.

The victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sanchuk said the incident is believed to have been targeted, not random.

Officers have been unable to find the vehicle or the suspects, who are described as Black males, all around six feet, four inches tall.

OPP are asking anyone with information, particularly people in the area who may have surveillance footage, to contact them.

3 suspects armed with handguns forcibly enter home on Highland Avenue in #Simcoe and assault two occupants. #OPP continuing to investigate and is seeking public assistance. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/hAJudouoG0