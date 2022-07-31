Two people transported to hospital after crash near Drayton

Two people have been seriously hurt following a single-vehicle crash just north of Drayton.

Wellington County OPP, paramedics and firefighters responded to the crash on Wellington Road 7 in Mapleton Township just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a car left the road travelling southbound and ended up in a ditch.

Two people were located inside the vehicle.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The other was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police say speed is not believed to be a factor.

Road Closure: #WellingtonOPP advising that Wellington Road 7 @MapletonTwp is closed between Wellington Road 11 and Sideroad 16 for a single vehicle collision. Two occupants transported to local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. Updates will be provided. ^JU pic.twitter.com/8dRiRU5aCT