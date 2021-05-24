Two people transported to hospital after Etobicoke shooting

Two men have been injured by gunfire after shots rang out in Etobicoke Monday night.

Police were called to the area of Albion Road and Finch Avenue West shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Their injuries appeared to be serious and the two victims were being rushed to hospital, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services later said two men were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene.