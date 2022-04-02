Two people walk away from small plane crash in west Ottawa

Two people walked away from a small plane crash in rural west Ottawa Saturday afternoon.

The Ottawa Fire Service (OFS) said they were called to the scene at the Carp Airport just before 1 p.m.

"(OFS) was on scene at 13:07, no smoke or fire visible. No fuel spill," the fire service tweeted. Pictures from the scene show the black and yellow plane landed in a field, but remained intact.

In a release, OFS said that the two people on board had already walked back to one of the main airport buildings by the time crews arrived.

Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa they were unharmed and did not need to go to the hospital. One person is believed to be in their late 20s and the other in their 70s, paramedics said.

OFS said firefighters cleared the scene just before 1:30 p.m.

What caused the pilot to land in the field is unknown.

