Two Peterborough men charged in connection with convoy protests over the weekend

Police have charged two men in connection with a convoy protest that took place Saturday in Peterborough, Ont.

According to officials, the incident occurred at Brealey Drive and Stenson Boulevard in the city’s Hunter Ridge neighbourhood and involved one protestor and one counter-protestor.

After an investigation into the incident, officers arrested two men — a 34-year-old Peterborough man who was with the convoy and a 33-year-old Peterborough man who was counter protesting.

The 34-year-old convoy protestor was charged with one count of assault. He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, police say.

The 33-year-old counter protestor was charged with one count of intimidation with intent to block or obstruct a highway. He was also released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on March 10, police say.

Police have not provided any additional details of the incident.

Protests have rippled through the province and country after a four-week long demonstration in Ottawa that initially meant to oppose lockdown measures and vaccine mandates. Police cleared the city’s downtown area over the course of two days over the weekend.

Media Rls - Convoy Event UPD #2:https://t.co/35Wfu23nNB pic.twitter.com/boqEAs8LbZ