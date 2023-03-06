Two planets 'kiss' in the night sky

There was a spectacular sight in the night sky over the past week that had many northern star gazers talking about the solar system's brightest planets Venus and Jupiter.

A close encounter or 'super conjunction' happens when two planets pass each other, making them appear to be much closer together.

At the apex of the astrological event Wednesday on Earth, Jupiter and Venus were just a half degree apart, approximately a moon’s width before starting to drift apart again.

Venus and Jupiter are the two brightest objects in our sky after the sun and moon so they were clearly visible to most Canadians, including those in cities during the event, if cloud cover was minimal.

Paul Delaney, an emeritus professor of physics and astronomy at York University, told CTV News the planets will appear clearly distinct but very close together, almost as though they're "nudging" or "kissing."

With Earth and Mars orbiting the sun between them, Venus and Jupiter, of course, are not actually close together in space.

"They're actually over 750 million kilometres apart," Delaney said.

The Allan I Carswell Observatory at York University, in Toronto, actually live-streamed the apex of the event on March 1 on their YouTube channel, that video can be viewed here.

“There are a lot of conversations happening about it, and I mean its kind of like a romantic thing, like Jupiter is the king of the gods and Venus is like the goddess of beauty and love. So is that sort of like they are having a kiss in the night sky,” said Olathe MacIntyre, a staff scientist at Science North.

“There is not is not really a huge amount of significance to this from an astronomy perspective. It's just a spectacular sight.”

MacIntyre said the two planets will be visible for a few days to a week and the best way to see them in our region is to look to the west between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

This comes only days after the aurora borealis lit up the night sky in northeastern Ontario.

With files from CTVNews.ca writer Daniel Otis and CTV News Sudbury video journalist Alana Everson