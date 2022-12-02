Two plead guilty to manslaughter in Sudbury arson that killed three people

On Friday afternoon at the Sudbury Courthouse, two men pled guilty in an arson case that killed three people in a townhouse on Bruce Avenue in April 2021.

Police and firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 5 a.m. April 11 at a unit in Ryan Heights.

Three of the four people inside the home when the fire started died. The fourth, another man, survived by jumping out a window.

At the proceedings Friday, Philippe Jeannotte and Jared Herick each entered pleas of guilt to three charges of manslaughter and one of causing bodily harm.

A publication ban prohibits any reporting on the evidence heard in court on Dec. 2.

That’s because another man, Liam Stinson, is awaiting trial by judge and jury on his charges related to the case.