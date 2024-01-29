Two popular Manitoulin Island music festivals cancelled

Two popular annual Manitoulin Island music festivals are being shut down, organizers announced Monday morning on social media.

Both Manitoulin Country Fest and Rockin' the Rock are being cancelled following a recent health scare, Craig and KT Timmermans said in an online update.

"We have worked towards having another team take over these events, unfortunately, that didn’t come to pass. Simply put, we don’t have anyone to take over the events and we cannot take on the pressure of delivering them anymore," KT said in the post.

"We cannot even begin to express our level of thanks for our staff and friends, our incredible volunteers, Manitoulin Transport and the rest of the sponsors who supported us over the years, the artists who made the journey and of course, our patrons! We would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mike Mantha, Carol Hughes and the provincial and federal governments who supported our events over the years. We only hope the provincial and federal governments realize the importance of supporting events in Northern Ontario!"

Rockin' the Rock was scheduled for Aug. 9 and 10 and country fest was scheduled for August 15 - 17.

Refunds are being issued for both tickets and camping spots.

"Refunds will be honoured for tickets directly through Eventbrite. Go online to Eventbrite to request your refund," the Timmermans' said.

"For those with camping spots, please email info@manitoulincountryfest.com to trigger your full refund via etransfer before June 1st. We ask that you email us versus calling us. It is going to be a very busy, sad and stressful time. Your understanding here is appreciated."

Manitoulin Country Fest started in 2007 and Rockin' the Rock began in 2018.

"We have had opportunity to see hundreds of amazing artists take our stage," the Timmermans' said.

"The intent was to see incredible talent on Manitoulin. I guess we delivered."

The response to the news on social media is of understanding and disappointment.

"You gave so many of us the opportunity to see our favourite bands right at home! Thank you Craig and KT," Brianna BigCanoe said in the comments.

"Thank you for the years of great music. Health comes first," Kerry Chevrier said.

"Heartbreaking news. You both put on an amazing festival that supported the community for many years. I hope that at some point someone else will take it over. Wishing you both the best," Allison Tryon said.