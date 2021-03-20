Another Manitoba Liquor Mart employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release on Saturday, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said an employee from the Sage Creek Liquor Mart has tested positive for the virus and is self-isolating.

This comes one day after the Crown Corporation said an employee at the Eastwinds Liquor Mart had also tested positive.

The employee at the Sage Creek Liquor Mart location last worked at the Liquor Mart on March 10, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said this would have been during the period of communicability.

They said the employee wasn’t exhibiting any symptoms while at work but did development them after. The corporation said the individual was adhering to all safety protocols, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

It said anyone with COVID-19-related symptoms should immediately self-isolate and call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger