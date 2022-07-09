Two Regina men arrested after allegedly threatening a man with a rifle: Regina police

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to an early morning call Thursday after a man was allegedly threatened with a firearm.

According to a news release from RPS, officers were flagged down by a man near Abbot Drive and the alley of the 600 block of 17th Avenue. The man claimed to have seen two men in a vehicle point a “long barreled firearm” at him in the alley.

The victim pointed out the vehicle involved and RPS stopped the suspects at a traffic stop sometime later.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested, according to RPS. Ammunition was found in the suspects’ vehicle and a .22 calibre rifle was found in the alley where the vehicle was parked before during the alleged incident.

RPS noted that further investigation led to the two suspects being charged.

A 30-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were charged with multiple counts including pointing and careless use of a firearm, breach of probation, possession of a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized as well as possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order.

Both of the accused made their first court appearances on July 8.