Two Regina men charged after more than 1 million illegal cigarettes seized

Two Regina men are facing charges and a fine estimated to be just over $648,000 after a weeks-long investigation into the possession and sale of more than one million illegal cigarettes.

Through investigation beginning in early February, police, with assistance by other RPS investigative units, patrol and provincial tobacco enforcement members were able to search an apartment, two storage lockers, a motor home and three vehicles. There were just over 133 cases of illegal cigarettes recovered and seized over the course of the investigation.

The value of the estimated 1.1 million cigarettes seized is over $577,000.

Two men, 61-years-old and 44-years-old, are charged with selling tobacco products or raw leaf tobacco and possessing, transporting and selling unstamped tobacco, according to Regina police.

The men were arrested and charged on March 17 and will make their first court appearance on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.