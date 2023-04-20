Two Regina men facing child pornography, sexual assault charges after years of alleged abuse, police say

Regina police say two 36-year-old men are facing charges related to alleged sexual assaults of a child under 16 that took place over a period of several years.

According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release, the two suspects were arrested on Thursday.

One man is facing a total of seven charges including, sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, making child pornography and making child pornography available.

The other suspect is facing five charges, including sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, sexual interference and luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication.

Both of the accused made their first court appearances on Wednesday.

The two suspects will appear in court again on April 24 and 25.

RPS said the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, Saskatchewan Integrated Child Exploitation Unit and Regina police “entered into” a sexual assault investigation involving a person under the age of 16 on April 12.