Two residents honoured with OPP life-saving award

Two young men were honoured for their efforts to save a man who went into medical distress after colliding with another cyclist in Lakeshore.

The Essex County OPP honoured Deacon Ross and Carter Faust on Friday, Oct. 22 during a private presentation at the detachment.

"It is a tremendous privilege to recognize people that have stepped up and responded to assist others during difficult circumstances. Our community is better off with individuals such as these,” said Essex County OPP detachment commander, Inspector Glenn Miller.

Ross and Faust received the Commissioner’s Citation for their life-saving efforts.

Inspector Miller presented the citation on behalf of the OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.