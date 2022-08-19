Two robbery suspects pulled over in Sudbury, drugs and stolen goods seized

A man and a woman in their 40s have been charged after a New Sudbury traffic stop leads to the seizure of narcotics and stolen goods, police say.

Officers from the emergency response unit pulled the pair over around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lasalle Boulevard and Barrydown Road in connection to a break in earlier in the week at a business on Highway 17 in Wahnapitae.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody without incident, Greater Sudbury police said in a news release Friday.

A search of the vehicle revealed tools used for break-ins as well as crystal meth, cocaine and fentanyl.

Officers found numerous items that were reported stolen in the break in along with several additional items that have not been reported during an additional search of a home on Arnold Avenue in Lively connected to the two accused.

Police are advising local businesses and educational institutions to take an inventory of their equipment to see if there is anything missing.

Some of the items recovered include:

Flir with flashlight and UV goggles

Olympus microscope and tools

Canomax particle counter

Flir thermacam

"If you believe that these items belong to you or the business/institution that you work for, you are asked to contact us at 705-675-9171," Sudbury police said.

"You will be asked to provide additional information related to the items in order to ensure that they are returned to the rightful owner(s)."