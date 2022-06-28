Two rope rescues in Ottawa Tuesday morning
Ottawa Fire Service rope rescue crews responded to two separate calls Tuesday for rope rescues, one high up, and one low down.
Ottawa paramedics say a construction worker was taken to the trauma centre after they were hit by a metal object at a worksite.
Ottawa paramedics and firefighters were called to the construction site on Cummings Avenue between Burleigh Private and Snow Street just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The worker was on the fifth floor’s roof and needed to be brought to the ground by an Ottawa Fire Service rope crew.
Firefighters used a crane on site to bring a basket up to the roof so that the worker could be safely lowered to the ground.
Ottawa paramedics said the worker’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Thank you for your valuable assistance! Patient suffered non-life threatening injuries and is currently on the way to @ottawatrauma under the care of our paramedics. #ottnews https://t.co/Ajn3U4rr36 pic.twitter.com/mmygrKEchl— Ottawa Paramedic Svc | Service paramédic d'Ottawa (@OttawaParamedic) June 28, 2022
ROPE RESCUE BEHIND PARLIAMENT HILL
There was a second rope rescue Tuesday morning when someone fell down an embankment near Parliament Hill.
Just before 9 a.m., an individual walking on a path behind Parliament fell down the embankment near West Block.
The individual could not get back up and so a rope rescue team used a basket to help lift them back up to the path.
@OttFire Rope Rescue team responded & was able to locate the individual down the embankment. The patient was loaded into a stokes basket & safely carried up & out of the slippery embankment & patient care was transferred to @OttawaParamedic. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/UrzPX1GgUq— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) June 28, 2022