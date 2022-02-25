Two Russian alcohol products pulled from Manitoba shelves

Two Russian alcohol products have been pulled from shelves at Manitoba Liquor Marts amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries President and CEO Manny Atwal confirmed two Russian liquor products have been removed from Manitoba Liquor Marts on the Government of Manitoba's request.

"We recognize the deep connection that Manitobans feel with Ukraine," Atwal said in a statement to CTV News, adding the Crown corporation is proud to take this measure. "We had also received public feedback requesting, and in support of, the removal of Russian products from our shelves."

Atwal said of the thousands of products carried at Manitoba Liquor Marts, only two come from Russia—one vodka, Russian Standard Vodka, and one single-serve beer, Baltika 7 Premium Lager.

The product is now being held in storage, but it is unknown what will happen to the products in the future.

Atwal pointed out that some products on Liquor Mart shelves may appear to be from Russia due to the brand name, artwork, marketing features or style of liquor, but are not produced in Russia.

"We would comply with any further-reaching embargoes or economic sanctions put in place by the Federal government," the statement from Atwal reads.

The decision comes as the Ontario government demanded the Liquor Control Board of Ontario remove Russian-made products from Ontario's liquor stores on Friday, in the wake of sanctions being placed on Russia by the federal government.

A spokesperson for Minister Scott Fielding, the minister responsible for the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation, said they can't comment or issue a statement due to the specific blackout rules.

Blackout rules prevent the government and Crown agencies from advertising or publishing any information about their programs, with some exceptions such as important matters of public health and safety, during pre-election periods.

A by-election is currently ongoing in Fort Whyte. The vote is set for March 22.

-with files from the Canadian Press